Fabrizio Romano clears up Liverpool and Kylian Mbappe rumours – it’s not great news

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a bold move for France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The most notable recent report comes from Times journalist Duncan Castles, who claims the 22-year-old has informed PSG he wants to leave the club and Anfield is his destination of choice.

Contrary to this, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dashed any suggestion Liverpool are interested in signing Mbappe this summer – labelling it ‘fake news’ on social media.

Take a look at Fab’s tweet below.

Many questions about Mbappé and Liverpool. ‘Fake news coming out of nowhere’, comments from all parties involved. There’s nothing between Kylian and #LFC this summer. 🔴 #Mbappé https://t.co/bMDTrNHMmV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2021

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that both Liverpool and Mbappe’s camp have seemingly shot down the possibility of a deal, even if there is something going on behind the scenes.

We at Empire of the Kop are unaware of any sort of contact between the two parties, and can only look to the likes of Romano and Castles for their insight.

One thing does seem certain, however – Mbappe’s current contract is coming to an end next summer and if PSG aren’t able to tie him down, he will leave the Parc des Princes in 12 months.

Whether it’s Liverpool, Real Madrid, PSG or another elite club he’ll be plying his trade for in 2023/24 – it’ll be the biggest transfer of the decade.