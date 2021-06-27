Fee Liverpool are looking to receive for 21-year-old attacker revealed by James Pearce

Liverpool reportedly value FC Basel-linked attacker Liam Millar at £2m, with the Canadian thought to be interested in a switch to the Swiss Super League outfit.

With the club apparently reliant in part on player sales to pursue further signings this summer beyond Ibrahima Konate, the Reds are looking to offload the likes of Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi in the hopes of amassing around £60m.

“Millar, who is valued at around £2 million, is understood to be keen on moving to the Swiss outfit,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“The Athletic understands that negotiations are continuing between the clubs as they attempt to agree a financial package.

“Liverpool will insist on a significant sell-on clause being included in the deal.”

Following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure on a free transfer, Jurgen Klopp’s men have been linked with securing both a new midfielder to replace the PSG-bound star and a forward.

Should our interest in Kingsley Coman be genuine, as Sport1 journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed, it’s possible that the figure being raised is for the purpose of funding at least one ‘big money’ move this summer.

Though Millar’s valuation would be only a minor contribution to our transfer kitty, it could very well mark the beginning of a sales spree, with both Shaqiri and Wilson already attracting interest.

