‘He has some chances’ – Romano issues update on Liverpool-linked attacker attracting attention at the Euros

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that it will be difficult for any interested party to secure the signing of Alexander Isak due to the price tag attached.

The Liverpool-linked Swede reportedly has a release clause of €70m, which would likely rule out a number of outfits across Europe.

“Yes, he has some chances, but I am told that Real Sociedad want to keep him this summer and sell him in 2022 because they’re convinced he can show some skills and add to his value in one year,” the Italian spoke on the Don Robbie Youtube channel (via HITC). “It won’t be easy because some clubs are interested, but it will be for over €50m or €60m.”

Following the poor form experienced by Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino last year, it has been suggested that the Reds will need a new forward in the summer to bolster their attacking options going forward.

At 6’3″, the Real Sociedad star would be a fascinating target for the recruitment team to pursue, being a more technically gifted frontman with a solid burst of pace despite his size.

With our Brazilian No.9 being significantly smaller – not to mention performing a very different role to that which the Sweden international would – pursuing Isak would signal a change in direction for the club’s forward line.

Based on the player’s asking price, however, not forgetting our own budgetary constraints either, it’s not a move we can see us being able to afford this summer.

Liverpool signing Euros star would be similar to coup purchase of Salah in 2017