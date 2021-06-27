Liverpool agree sale of 21-year-old forward with 15 goal contributions

Liverpool have accepted a seven-figure bid from FC Basel for the services of Canada international Liam Millar, as reported by the Echo.

The 21-year-old forward had enjoyed a successful loan spell with League One outfit Charlton Athletic last term, registering 12 goal contributions across all competitions (not including three goals in Premier League 2).

The Switzerland-based club had submitted an offer that was short of the Reds’ valuation of the loanee earlier in the week, before later meeting the side’s ideal fee.

With a deal to offload out-of-favour man Xherdan Shaqiri reportedly also in the works, it’s encouraging to see us working towards our supposed target of £60m in player sales.

Given that Millar’s contract was set to expire in 12 months, with his chances of breaking into the first-team unlikely, it’s a switch that would appear to be in the interests of both the club and player.

With the European Championship ongoing, we wouldn’t be entirely surprised to see a flurry of transfer movement as soon as the tournament draws to a close, with speculation ongoing with regard to Liverpool’s summer transfer plans.

