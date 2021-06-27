Liverpool and Bayern Munich £12m apart on deal for 25-year-old – report

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a new forward this summer and have identified Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman as a target.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who boldly claim the Reds are ‘plotting a swoop’ for the France winger.

But a tip by the significantly more reputable Gazzetta dello Sport (as per beIN Sports) states Liverpool have submitted a bid of £30 million for the 25-year-old.

The same report claims Bayern Munich have informed the Premier League side they’ll need to increase their offer by £12 million to sign Coman.

The Frenchman’s agent is said to be pushing for a new contract at the Allianz Arena – with 24 months left on his client’s current deal – but the Bundesliga juggernauts aren’t as enthusiastic.

Transfermarkt value Coman at a whopping £59 million, but with just four league goals to his name last term it’d be a surprise if that holds up in reality.