Liverpool close to selling player Jurgen Klopp called ‘brilliant’ to Premier League side – report

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with fellow Premier League outfit Burnley for defender Nat Phillips.

That’s according to the Daily Star (via HITC), who claim Sean Dyche remains interested in the 24-year-old, despite the signing of Nathan Collins.

This news comes relatively quickly after Goal journalist Neil Jones reported Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Southampton are all keeping tabs on Phillips this summer.

After winning Liverpool’s Player of the Month award for April, Jurgen Klopp described the centre-half as ‘brilliant’ and that plaudits are ‘well deserved’ after helping the Reds stabilise following Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip’s injuries.

Phillips helped the Reds keep seven clean sheets in 2020/21, but may struggle to get regular game-time next term.

With the signing of Ibrahima Konate and the returns of the aforementioned injured defenders, the 24-year-old will likely be fifth-choice at Anfield when the Premier League kicks-off again in August.

Interest from the likes of Burnley comes as no surprise after an impressive season in the country’s top flight.