Liverpool ‘definitely interested’ in Bayern Munich star claims journalist who reported Neuhaus news

Liverpool’s reported interest in Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has been confirmed by Sport1 journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The reporter, who helped break the news regarding the Reds’ pursuit of Florian Neuhaus, confirmed that the side “are in contact with his [Coman] management”.

Update #Coman: Yes, #LFC is definitely interested in signing him and they are in contact with his management. But right now, it’s not a hot topic. #FCBayern still want him to extend, especially Nagelsmann. But Kingsley‘s father forces his departure to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 27, 2021

With Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino attracting attention for the wrong reasons last term, the need for Jurgen Klopp’s men to bolster their forward options this summer has been highlighted.

READ MORE: Liverpool legend fires transfer warning as rivals gear up for spending spree

At 25-years-old, the Frenchman would perhaps be slightly older than the recruitment team had in mind, though one might imagine there’s still enough potential to work with to make the transfer an interesting one.

With a contract not set to expire until 2023, however, and being valued at £58.5m by Transfermarkt, it’s difficult to see us being able to afford the player’s potential price tag if we’re still reliant on player sales.

Nonetheless, should Liverpool manage to scrounge up the funds, the 12-assist star could very well prove to be a remarkable addition to the forward line, providing genuine competition for places alongside Diogo Jota.

Liverpool signing Euros star would be similar to coup purchase of Salah in 2017