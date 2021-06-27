Liverpool discover how much it’ll cost to sign Portugal midfielder – report

Liverpool reportedly hold a long-term interest in Portugal and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

The 24-year-old was first linked with a move to Anfield back in 2015, with suggestions he could replace former club captain Steven Gerrard.

MORE: Liverpool close to selling player Jurgen Klopp called ‘brilliant’ to Premier League side – report

The Athletic state a bid of £35 million should be enough to acquire the services of the Euro 2020 competitor this summer.

It’s unclear if the Reds are looking to add Neves to Jurgen Klopp’s squad for next season, but if there was ever to make a move it’s now.

With Gini Wijnaldum set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next week, Liverpool will have a void in their midfield.

The ever-present Netherlands maestro will be sorely missed at Anfield, but a player of Neves’ quality believed to be available for £35 million isn’t to be sniffed at.

Former Liverpool player Paul Stewart also believes the Reds should make a move for the Wolves star this summer, describing the fee as ‘nothing’ for the Portuguese.