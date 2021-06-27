Liverpool keeping tabs on resurgent Euro 2020 star – deal could cost £27m

Liverpool are said to be looking at Portugal and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Neil Jones, who in his report for Goal states the Reds are also interested in Florian Neuhaus, Yves Bissouma, John McGinn and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool are undoubtedly in need of a new midfielder this summer with Wijnaldum officially joining Ligue 1 side PSG next week.

Sanches is an interesting target – the Reds have been linked with the former Swansea City man before – but talk of Bissouma and Neuhaus has dominated the agenda recently.

The Portuguese midfielder endured an interesting start to his career, breaking through at Benfica before signing for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the age of just 18.

A difficult few years culminated in a loan switch to then-Premier League outfit Swansea City, but a significant injury and string of poor performances offered little hope going forward.

Bayern cut their losses in 2019 and sold Sanches to Lille for around £20 million, where the Portugal international – who Transfermarkt now value at £27 million – would sensationally help the French side usurp PSG as league champions in 2020/21.