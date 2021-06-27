Liverpool legend fires transfer warning as rivals gear up for spending spree

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has suggested that his old side could get left behind next season if they fail to appropriately strengthen this summer.

With Manchester City linked with big money moves for Jack Grealish and Harry Kane – not to mention our other Premier League rivals appearing set for a busy window – there’s a serious danger that the Reds could fail to make a necessary step forward.

“Liverpool ended the season on a high and sneaked into the top four in the final week of the campaign, but that team needed some fresh impetus in the attacking third, and I believe they need something more either in midfield or up front,” the 62-year-old wrote in his column for the Sunday World.

“That player will not come cheap and I wonder whether the club’s owners have the financial muscle or the intention of signing a player of that quality in a summer when their rivals are preparing to spend big.

“Jadon Sancho is on his way to Manchester United, Manchester City have made their opening bid for Harry Kane and Chelsea are flirting with a push to sign Erling Haaland.

“Liverpool cannot be left behind in the transfer stakes this summer, because they need to hit the ground running when the players who are not taking part in Euro 2020 return for pre-season training in just two weeks’ time.”

The Merseysiders have already bolstered the backline with the signing of Ibrahima Konate, with those close to the club insisting that sorting out new contracts for the side’s current crop remains the priority.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez set to return to the fold for the 2021/22 campaign, there’s no doubt that a full-strength Liverpool side will be a difficult foe to contend with.

However, considering the struggles of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino last year, not forgetting Gini Wijnaldum’s exit either, there are clear areas for us to strengthen in order to be considered a serious contender for major honours next season.

Should we amass the reported target of £60m via player sales – assuming that signing Konate didn’t eat up our entire budget – there can be no excuses over the failure to bring in new faces where required.

