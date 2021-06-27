Liverpool-linked Bundesliga star’s agent searching for Premier League offers – report

Kingsley Coman’s agent is reportedly “soliciting specific offers from the Premier League”, with Liverpool said to be interested in the Bayern Munich star.

This comes from Florian Plettenberg, with the reporter adding that the Bundesliga champions are not yet concerned about losing the Frenchman in the summer window.

“In Munich, Coman still has a contract until 2023,” the journalist wrote for Sport1.

“After the contract negotiations on the part of his father and Benoît Menye (a family friend) were broken off due to different salary expectations between them and the Bayern bosses, the Comans secured the services of consultant Pini Zahavi, who, among others, represents Robert Lewandowski.

“On behalf of the player, the Israeli has the task of soliciting specific offers from the Premier League.”

The Reds are thought to be looking to bolster their forward ranks following the poor form suffered by Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino last term.

Valued at over £50m by Transfermarkt, it’s difficult to see Liverpool committing to such an expensive signing given our reported reliance on player sales.

Assuming that we’re still interested in securing a replacement for PSG-bound star Gini Wijnaldum, we can’t see the club sanctioning the purchase of the French forward.

Of course, it all depends on the extent to which further signings will be dependent on us amassing our supposed £60m target in outgoings, with our transfer budget still something of an unknown.

Liverpool signing Euros star would be similar to coup purchase of Salah in 2017