Liverpool look to Wijnaldum’s Euro 2020 team-mate for midfield replacement

Liverpool are said to be looking at Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Neil Jones, who in his report for Goal states the Reds are also interested in Florian Neuhaus, Yves Bissouma, John McGinn and Renato Sanches.

Liverpool are undoubtedly in need of a new midfielder this summer with Wijnaldum officially joining Ligue 1 side PSG next week.

Gravenberch is an interesting target – the Reds have been linked with the Ajax star before – but talk of Bissouma and Neuhaus has dominated the agenda recently.

The Netherlands international was called up for duty at Euro 2020 this summer, and at 19-years-old is the youngest player in Frank de Boer’s squad.

Working his way through Ajax’s youth ranks, Gravenberch has emerged as one of the most exciting starlets in European football and Liverpool could do a lot worse – in terms of targets.

Whether the teenager is ready for such a step remains to be seen, but the midfielder was one of the Amsterdam club’s most vital players last term.