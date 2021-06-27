Manager admits Liverpool-linked forward is “likely to leave” after Euro 2020

Liverpool are being heavily linked with PSV star Donyell Malen and his manager has admitted the forward could be on the move.

The latest credible source to confirm the Reds’ keenness is Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who revealed Jurgen Klopp has “an interest” in the striker, as per the 4-4-Two podcast.

Going a little further back – in April, Dutch outlet Voetbal Internacional claimed Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus and Milan are all keeping tabs on Malen.

PSV boss Roger Schmidt has now dropped a bombshell on fans of the clubs linked with a move for the striker, by admitting the 22-year-old is “likely to leave” this summer.

As quoted by NOS Sport, via LFC Transfer Room, the 54-year-old manager said: “It has been clear to me for some time that Donyell [Malen] and Denzel [Dumfries] are likely to leave.”

Schmidt’s comments obviously can’t fly under the radar, especially when Liverpool have been so heavily linked with Malen.

But the Reds aren’t the only club believed to be eager on the PSV star, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly set to make him a priority signing if Jadon Sancho departs the Bundesliga side this summer.