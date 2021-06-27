Offering out-of-favour Liverpool star wouldn’t grant Reds advantage in securing £21m Brazilian – report

Liverpool’s pursuit of Porto midfielder Otavio would not necessarily be aided by the club’s rumoured interest in out-of-favour star Marko Grujic, as reported by Record (via Sport Witness).

With the Reds hoping to amass £60m in player sales, the Serbian is considered likely to part ways with the Merseysiders this summer.

Having enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Portuguese outfit, Sergio Conceicao’s side is thought to be interested in the prospect of a permanent switch for the 25-year-old, though it appears they could face competition from Hertha Berlin.

READ MORE: Ex-PL star casts doubt over reported Liverpool target being able to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting-XI

Should we be genuinely interested in adding the Brazilian midfielder to our ranks this summer, it’s hard not to see Grujic as a potentially useful bargaining chip if the Primeira Liga remain interested in the former Red Star Belgrade prodigy.

Assuming that we could secure roughly £15m for the player in question, which wouldn’t be entirely unreasonable considering that he played over 20 league games for Porto last term, it would contribute towards a significant portion of Otavio’s value.

This is, of course, assuming that Transfermarkt’s valuation of the 26-year-old (£21.6m) is vaguely accurate.

Though the eight-assist star is undeniably versatile, it seems like something of an out of left field potential transfer for Liverpool, and without more reliable sources backing the move, it’s one we’d have to cast some serious doubt over.

Liverpool signing Euros star would be similar to coup purchase of Salah in 2017