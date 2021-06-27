‘Speaking of Liverpool…’ – Fabrizio Romano addresses Reds’ link with Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool reportedly never made an attempt to lure Kylian Mbappe away from Ligue 1 outfit PSG.

This comes from Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian telling Benchwarmers that European heavyweights Real Madrid remain keen on purchasing the World Cup-winner in the summer window.

“Speaking of Liverpool, no offer or attempt has ever been made for Kylian Mbappe,” the Sky Sports journalist told the publication. “The French star is negotiating a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain but an agreement has not yet been reached: the president Al Khelaifi will insist, Real Madrid dreams of buying him this summer (very difficult, given the resistance of PSG) or the next but PSG does not intend to give up on Mbappe’s new contract.

With the La Liga outfit said to be struggling financially, however, it’s difficult to see either side being capable of amassing the necessary funds to afford the Frenchman’s signature.

Considering how player sales will reportedly be a factor with regard to our potential transfer business beyond Ibrahima Konate, it did seem somewhat unlikely that Liverpool would be able to fork up a fee likely close to, if not exceeding, £100m for Mbappe’s signature.

Kingsley Coman has attracted our interest, according to Sport1 journalist Florian Plettenberg, and would be a more viable alternative, though the player’s £58.5m valuation (Transfermarkt) could also prove to be a stumbling block to a transfer.

Barring some remarkable negotiation courtesy of Michael Edwards – not to mention a flurry of outgoings – securing the purchase of the Bayern Munich star seems unlikely, particularly with a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum being required beyond a forward addition.

Liverpool signing Euros star would be similar to coup purchase of Salah in 2017