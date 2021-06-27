‘They will need him’ – Ex-PL star suggests Liverpool would be making a mistake letting 24-year-old leave this summer

Paul Robinson has suggested that it would be a mistake for Liverpool to part ways with Nathaniel Phillips this summer.

The Bolton-born defender has been linked with an Anfield exit, with the potential for more regular first-team football elsewhere said to be giving the 24-year-old much food for thought.

“Phillips was amazing towards the end of the season and was their best player over that period,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“When everyone is back fit he might struggle for game time but I really do not think that will be the case. Liverpool are competing in a lot of competitions next season and they will need him. They need a big squad.

“It would have to be a sizeable bid from Burnley to make Liverpool even think about letting him go. They will not want to let him go.

“It will come down to the player’s ambitions. He might try and force through a move because at Burnley, if James Tarkowksi leaves, he will play every week. He is not guaranteed to play every week at Liverpool.”

With the likes of first-choice starters Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez likely to return to first-team action at the start of the next season, opportunities for minutes could be rare for the Englishman.

Though we have addressed a key area in need of reinforcement with genuine quality in former RB Leizpig centre-half Ibrahima Konate, the loss of Phillips is one that would be preferable for the club to avoid.

Beyond Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate and Joel Matip, our options are not particularly convincing, which should leave Jurgen Klopp with some worry heading into the next campaign.

Given the Cameroonian’s unreliability, should we endure any injury concerns in the backline, there’s a risk that we could be left with a questionable partnership in the centre of defence, without the assuredness our No.47 can offer when required.

It’s an unlikely problem that we’ll face next term, though one we may want to address if there are any remaining funds in the transfer kitty beyond that which would be spared for a new midfielder and forward.

