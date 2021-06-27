(Video) Brilliant concept clip shows what Anfield could look like if FSG continue developing

Work has already begun on Liverpool’s Anfield stadium this summer…

The goal of the latest development is to increase the Anfield Road End’s capacity, making the venue a whopping 61,000-seater.

A brilliant video has emerged on social media which shows what the stadium could look like if Liverpool and FSG continue developing the other sides of Anfield.

The concept design seen in the clip below assumes all four sides of the stadium will eventually be increased to a similar standing to that of the Main Stand.

