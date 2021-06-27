(Video) Liverpool star Thiago greets disabled Spain fan & gives autograph

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara is currently on international duty with Spain at Euro 2020.

The mercurial midfielder has spent just one season at Anfield, but it already feels like he’s been with us for years.

Thiago and team-mates Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and Pedri all took a moment to greet a disabled Spain fan in Madrid and offer their autographs.

It’s a moment of class from the Spanish quartet and manager Luis Enrique, who also stopped to say hello to the supporter.

Take a look at the video below – via Sports Carousel.

❤️👏 @LuisEnrique21 se sumó a Ferran, Pedri, Thiago y Pablo Sarabia parándose a firmar al aficionado que esperaba a la @SeFutbol fuera del restaurante de Madrid pic.twitter.com/tUnNY1rqpO — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) June 26, 2021