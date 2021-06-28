De Bruyne hits social media with post that’ll make LFC fans laugh & City supporters fume

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has responded to a happy birthday wish from former Liverpool striker Michael Owen.

The Cestrian took to Twitter to wish the Belgium international well, and included a rather hilarious image to go with it.

While we’re sure the post is meant to be nothing but goodwill, Owen opted to attach a screenshot from an old interview in which De Bruyne states he’s a Liverpool fan and wants to play for the Reds.

The 30-year-old duly responded to the Ballon d’Or winner by saying ‘Thank you very much’ and signed off his tweet with the clapping-hands emoji.

Thank you very much 👏 — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) June 28, 2021

What makes this so funny is that De Bruyne has acknowledged the image, which he has no doubt seen many times before, and not commented on what he said as a child.

Obviously, the screen-shot in the original post, in which the now-Manchester City star revealed his favourite team is Liverpool, has been used because he also states Owen is his favourite player.