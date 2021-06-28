Former Liverpool player wants Reds to re-sign Coutinho amid links

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique wants the Reds to re-sign cast-out Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian is continuously linked with a return to Anfield, with some reports just this month linking the Little Magician with Premier League sides.

MORE: Manager admits Liverpool-linked forward is “likely to leave” after Euro 2020

SPORT claim Coutinho’s ‘dream’ is to re-sign for Liverpool, but the door back to the Red side of Merseyside is closed.

This sort of line is regurgitated every transfer window – with perhaps the most eye-catching claim coming just 12 months ago, when Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer claimed the Barcelona flop would be willing to slash his wages to re-join Jurgen Klopp.

Coutinho and Liverpool will be talked about every six months until the day he retires – probably. And former Reds full-back Enrique has joked about it on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Spaniard jovially suggested the rumours will stop ‘this summer when we hopefully sign him back’!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose enrique (@joseenriquee3)

Enrique played with Coutinho at Liverpool between 2013 and 2016 and knows all about his quality, so maybe the suits at Anfield should take note.

That being said, it’s not so simple – the Brazilian didn’t leave the club on the best of terms and Klopp is renowned for keeping squad morale high – but, should the boss be tempted to bring him back, we’d not be against the idea as it’d be naïve to dismiss the Little Magician’s star-quality.