Liverpool alert to Atletico Madrid midfielder’s transfer wish this summer – report

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who is believed to be eyeing the exit door at the Metropolitano this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), who claim the Reds are ready to battle Manchester United and City for the Spaniard.

Saul missed out on being called up for Luis Enrique’s squad for Euro 2020 and has lost some footing at Atleti in recent years, so a fresh move for the 26-year-old could be just what he needs.

One potential stumbling block for any side interested in the midfielder is the asking price – as per the prior report, his club value him at around €40 million.

But Atleti are unlikely to just simply cash-in on Saul as they’re surely going to want more than his worth, with a contract slated to run until 2026.

The Spaniard could be an excellent option for Liverpool, if a suitable transfer fee can be agreed on, with Jurgen Klopp handed the unenviable task of replacing Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

The ever-present Dutch maestro will officially become a Paris Saint-Germain player later this week and will leave behind a void at Anfield.