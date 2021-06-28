Liverpool discover price-tag for talented midfielder & it’s an absolute bargain – report

Liverpool have reportedly been made aware of Sheffield United’s asking price for midfielder Sander Berge.

This news comes from reputable Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who claim the Blades have slapped a €12 million price-tag on the Norway international.

The above report credits Napoli with interest in Berge, but suggests the Serie A side aren’t willing to meet Sheffield United’s demands.

If true, alarm bells should be going off at Anfield – with Liverpool surely in need of midfield reinforcements this summer.

With Gini Wijnaldum set to join Paris Saint-Germain later this week, Jurgen Klopp will be tasked with replacing the Dutch maestro.

Whether that be in the transfer market or with a player already in the Liverpool squad remains to be seen, but the Reds have previously been linked with a move for Berge.

According to Eurosport, there is a lot of interest in the Blades midfielder and the Merseyside outfit are believed to be among the keen parties.

Fittingly, if Berge did sign for Liverpool after getting relegated with Sheffield United last season, he’d effectively be replacing a player Klopp signed from another downed side – in Wijnaldum who joined from Newcastle in 2016.