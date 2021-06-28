Liverpool in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Brazilian playmaker; aim to complete deal this week – report

Liverpool are believed to be in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Porto midfielder Otavio.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, who boldly claim the Reds are aiming to tie up the deal before Thursday.

The reasoning behind the tight time-frame is related to the release clause in the 26-year-old’s contract, which will jump by €20 million on July 1, as per the above report.

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for Otavio, who chiefly operates as a classic No.10, with Marko Grujic often tipped to go in the other direction.

Curiously, it’s only Portuguese outlets claiming the Reds are keen on the Porto midfielder – but A Bola, Record and Correio da Manha have all thrown their weight behind the rumour.

Otavio signed a new deal just three months ago, but – while highlighted by the publications – it’s mostly been disregarded.

The release clause in the Brazilian’s contract is believed to be valued at €40 million, but that figure is expected to rise to €60 million in just over 48 hours.