Liverpool keen on Austrian Euro 2020 hero, but face competition from Man United – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, who is starring at Euro 2020 for Austria this summer.

The 21-year-old scored the match-winning goal against the Ukraine in Group C’s final fixture, ensuring a second-placed finish for his nation.

Baumgartner has put in some eye-catching displays on the European stage this summer, and it’s caught the attention of Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester United.

That’s according to reputable German outlet Kicker, who claim both sides have ‘dealt’ with the midfielder.

As mentioned in the above report, Baumgartner recently signed a new contract with Hoffenheim up until the end of the 2024/25 season, which gives the Bundesliga outfit leverage in potential negotiations.

It’s believed fellow Premier League sides Tottenham and Arsenal also hold an interest in the 21-year-old, but Liverpool and Man United hold an unstated advantage.