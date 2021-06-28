(Photo) Threatening banner laid near Rafa Benitez’s home as Everton rumours whirl

A banner bearing a threatening message has been laid near the home of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez.

The Spaniard is being heavily linked with a move to Merseyside rivals Everton, and some supporters of the Blues aren’t happy.

As shared by Daily Mail journalist Dominic King on Twitter, a banner stating ‘WE KNOW WHERE YOU LIVE DON’T SIGN’ has been photographed near Rafa’s home.

We at Empire of the Kop are shocked and appalled by the actions of those responsible – even if the manager has history with Liverpool, there is absolutely no need to issue threats.

This banner is online. It has been posted not far from where Rafa Benitez lives with his wife and his daughters. It’s sinister, it’s reprehensible and the people responsible for it should be ashamed. They are a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/6prhZt16vX — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 28, 2021