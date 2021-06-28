(Photos) Close-up snaps of Liverpool’s new 21/22 away kit emerge

Liverpool’s new away kit for next season has been leaked online for a short while now, but some fresh photographs have emerged.

Twitter user Ndiogou Diop has uploaded three close-up snaps of what appears to be the authentic Reds second shirt for 2021/22.

Liverpool’s new away kit is a clear throwback to the ecru offering in the 1990s – which immediately gives us memories of Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman!

We at Empire of the Kop think the new strip looks sharp, and will almost certainly be a collectors’ item a few years down the line.

