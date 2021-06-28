Roy Keane lays into Liverpool forward as Portugal are dumped out of Euro 2020

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota had an evening to forget as Portugal were eliminated from Euro 2020 on Sunday.

A single goal by Thorgan Hazard was enough for Belgium to knock out the title holders, bumping up their chances of claiming the silverware this summer immensely.

Jota notably fluffed a chance on goal, but he isn’t to blame for Portugal’s overall lacklustre performance.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane took aim at the Liverpool forward in his post-match analysis, but in truth no-one was safe.

Jota, which we are surprised at [missed chance in the first half],” Keane told ITV, via the Echo. “He has a goal in him. We have seen it before with Liverpool and on the international level.

Maybe his first touch could be slightly better, but he never looks comfortable – and you have to be critical. When you get these chances, you have to hit the target.

It was [Portugal’s] real lack of quality in the final third. One or two chances – I get really annoyed with [players not taking their chances], especially when they are quality players.”

Diogo Jota
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in action for Portugal

After his nation’s exit, Jota is expected to take spend the next few weeks recharging his batteries before re-joining the Liverpool squad for pre-season preparations.

Team-mates Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Thiago Alcantara are still competing at Euro 2020, with Switzerland and Spain potentially meeting in the quarter-finals if they win their upcoming fixtures.

