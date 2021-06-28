Sander Berge not available to Liverpool for £10m this summer, says Sheffield source

The transfer rumour mill whirls around once again and it would appear Liverpool could sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge on a cut-down price this summer.

It would appear, at least…

MORE: Henderson waxes lyrical about Klopp & reveals cheeky text: “People love him”

According to reports in Italy, which we at Empire of the Kop duly covered this morning, Berge could be available for as little as £10.3 million after Sheffield United’s relegation.

Though, it seems there may have been something lost in translation across the Mediterranean as sources close to the Championship club beg to differ.

Sheffield United News insist Berge will not leave the Blades for anything less than £35 million this summer, which does sound like a more realistic figure.

The Norway international is subject of interest from Serie A side Napoli, hence why the Italian media covered it.

We at Empire of the Kop feel it’s a responsibility of ours to not simply dismiss what reputable outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) have published – but it does now appear somewhat moot.