Bayern Munich demand lofty transfer fee from Liverpool for want-away winger – report

Bundesliga juggernauts Bayern Munich have slapped a massive price-tag on Liverpool-linked forward Kingsley Coman.

That’s according to Sky Germany, who have taken a closer look into claims regarding the Frenchman’s immediate future.

SPORT1 journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed Liverpool are ‘definitely interested’ in Coman and are in contact with representatives.

Sky Germany has now reported Bayern are demanding ‘at least €100 million’ for the 25-year-old Frenchman, as per Sport Witness.

The Bavarians believe slapping such a lofty price-tag on Coman will fend off potential interest from the likes of Liverpool, as they try to hash out a new contract with their player.

With just four league goals to his name last term and a rather disappointing showing at Euro 2020 with France, it’s difficult to imagine any club stomaching Bayern’s demands.

That being said, the 25-year-old’s quality if there for all to see, even if he’s not at his best of late, and he’ll not be short of admirers this summer.

What remains to be seen is just how serious Liverpool’s interest in Coman is, and indeed the same could be said of Manchester United and Chelsea – as they’ve also been linked with the winger.