Euro 2020: Jordan Henderson reveals what Jurgen Klopp texted him after Germany result

Liverpool captain and England international Jordan Henderson has revealed Jurgen Klopp sent him a cheeky text while on Euro 2020 duty.

The midfielder is action for the Three Lions on Tuesday night as Gareth Southgate prepares his players to take on Germany, but it’s unclear if he’ll get the nod from the start.

Should England proceed to the quarter final stage with a win over Joachim Low’s side, they’ll face the victors of Sweden and the Ukraine – and you can play along by adding a little spice to the stakes by betting on the game with campobet.

Henderson has revealed Klopp sent him a rather tongue in cheek text message after Germany’s latest result.

Die Nationalmannschaft bagged a goalless draw against Hungary in their final fixture of Group F, securing their place in the next round against England.

The Liverpool captain has now revealed his club manager sent him a single smiling-face emoji as a playful taunt after the full-time whistle had blown.

“As soon as the final whistle went [when Germany drew with Hungary] he just sent me a smiley face emoji,” Henderson said, with a slight grin on his face, as per HITC.

“The gaffer at Liverpool has been very influential,” he continued. “The charisma he has got, a lot of people love him even if you’re a neutral fan. He’s had a big part [to play] in the Premier League.”

And the Mackem makes a more than fair point – it’s hard to dislike Klopp, unless you’re a fan of one of our rivals!

The Liverpool boss has bolstered our side with every passing season, be that through shrewd decisions in the transfer market or through developing young players already at the club.

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of Klopp’s training style in the squad has been Gini Wijnaldum, who will officially join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain later this week.

The Dutch maestro was ever-present during his five years with Liverpool, totting up an incredible 237 appearances with the Anfield outfit.

Wijnaldum will unfortunately not partake in Euro 2020 this summer as a new PSG player, as the Netherlands were shockingly eliminated by the Czech Republic over the weekend.

As it stands, his long-term partner in crime, Henderson, will remain on the big European stage, though.

England will kick-off against Germany at Wembley on Tuesday at 5pm UK time, but the Liverpool captain has only played 45 minutes of the tournament thus far.

We at Empire of the Kop will continue to bring Reds supporters updates on Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Thiago Alcantara – especially with Switzerland and Spain potentially meeting in a tantalising quarter-final – if they win their upcoming fixtures!