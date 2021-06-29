Former Liverpool star defends Kylian Mbappe after penalty miss at Euro 2020: “Even better next season”

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe had an evening he’ll wish he could scrub from his memory as Switzerland knocked France out of Euro 2020.

The young striker didn’t threaten much during the 120 minutes of football, but stepped up to take the 10th spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out after the other nine were converted.

Mbappe fired a rather tame effort goalward and it was kept out by Switzerland hero Yann Sommer.

The Frenchman slowly walked down the tunnel after the game, with no-one offering to comfort him after such a huge moment.

Jokes have been fired toward Mbappe after the fluffed spot-kick, from social media to snide comments by some pundits, but one Liverpool icon wasn’t having any of it.

Taking to Twitter, Daniel Sturridge defended the PSG man, citing the 22-year-old’s age and obvious ability as enough reason to ignore a blip.

‘Everyone needs to chill with the jokes and show some love and support to the young talent,’ the former Liverpool striker said about Mbappe.

‘This guy is world class at 22! He will only get better and learn from tonight. Can’t wait to see your comeback and be even better next season bro, stay strong.’

It’s obviously a classy move by Sturridge, but we expect nothing less from the 31-year-old.

The former Liverpool man was also heavily criticised as a young player – not to the same extent as Mbappe, but it was still something he experienced.