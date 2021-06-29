Germany manager Joachim Low hits back at Jurgen Klopp after tactical critique

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently critiqued Joachim Low’s tactics, but the Germany boss has now hit back.

As the Germans prepare to take on England at Wembley this week, the 61-year-old offered a retort to his compatriot’s comments.

Klopp took aim at Low’s choice of formation at Euro 2020 – a three man central defence and two wide full-backs – after a couple of uninspiring performances.

The Germany boss has now defended his tactics in a passionate rant about the difference between managers, club football and international competitions.

“Every coach has a different philosophy and different ideas,” Low said, via the Liverpool Echo. “The system actually played on the pitch is not the decisive factor.

“Each coach, this is Jurgen Klopp, this is me, this is the England coach as well, they think about what is best for his own team and what is most important in the positioning in defensive work and attacking.

“The coach does what he sees, notices, observes with his team because the coach is next to the team and he decides the team can play differently as the English national team or as Chelsea.”

“Every coach knows what the best is for his team and no coach would force his players to play in a system that they maybe don’t like to or maybe the coach is not convinced of,” Low continued.

“It doesn’t matter what a different coach says. Everybody has his opinion and can of course tell it but a match is decided by other factors. Not because of the system.

“I think this needs to be said clearly. There are other factors and other things that decide about winning and losing a match and not playing with a back three or a back four.”