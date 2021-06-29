(Image) Thiago jovially angered by LFC’s Instagram post involving Bayern

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was seemingly not happy with his club’s latest post on Instagram.

The Reds shared a clip of Sadio Mane scoring against Bayern Munich in the Champions League from the 2018/19 season.

Thiago was obviously playing for the Bundesliga side at the time, and jovially hit back at Liverpool on Instagram.

In the comments section of the Reds’ post, the Spaniard said ‘Not a funny one’ and signed his retort off with an angry-face emoji.

Ha! Take a look at the screen-shot below…

You did get a perfect view to be fair, @Thiago6… 😂 pic.twitter.com/LpXsEe2MZe — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) June 28, 2021