Jordan Henderson feels big first for England is ‘coming’ at Euro 2020

Jordan Henderson believes his first goal for England is coming soon as the Three Lions prepare to take on Germany.

Gareth Southgate will ready his squad to face the 2014 World Cup winners at Wembley on Tuesday night, but the Liverpool captain isn’t anticipated to start the match.

Henderson, who is yet to score a senior goal at international level, thought he bagged against the Czech Republic in the group stage, but had his effort ruled out for offside.

Should the midfielder grace the pitch on Tuesday night, England fans will be hoping the midfielder fancies breaking his duck against the Germans.

Speaking ahead of the all-star Euro 2020 round of 16 clash, Henderson revealed he did suspect his ‘goal’ against the Czech Republic would be ruled out…

“I thought it could have been offside, to be honest,” said the Liverpool captain, as per the Echo. “I wasn’t quite sure – I thought I might have hit it off the defender’s foot.

“Unfortunately it was offside… [my first England goal] is coming, I can feel it!”

England and Germany will kick-off on Tuesday at 5pm (UK time) under the London sky at Wembley, in what will be the Three Lions’ biggest test of the competition thus far.