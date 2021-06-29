Liverpool fans react to Sturridge’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe: ‘Agent Danny…’

Liverpool fans on social media have been reacting to former Reds striker Daniel Sturridge defending France star Kylian Mbappe.

The young Frenchman had a night he’ll want to forget as Switzerland knocked the world champions out of Euro 2020 on pens.

Mbappe stepped up to take the tenth spot-kick when France needed to score, but his rather tame effort was stopped by Yann Sommer.

It’s a moment the Switzerland players and supporters will never forget – but it’s one the young PSG striker certainly will want to.

Taking to Twitter some time after the full-time whistle, former Liverpool forward Sturridge defended Mbappe after jokes were made at the 22-year-old’s expense.

Everyone needs to chill with the jokes and show some love and support to the young talent @KMbappe. This guy is world class at 22! He will only get better and learn from tonight. Can’t wait to see your comeback and be even better next season bro, stay strong ❤️ — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) June 28, 2021

Naturally, Reds supporters jumped all over it as the France superstar has been linked with a move to Anfield for a couple of years now.

The most recent credible report comes from Times journalist Duncan Castles, but this has since been disputed by Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

From inevitable shouts of “Agent Danny” and demands John W. Henry cracks out his chequebook for Mbappe, the responses to Sturridge’s tweet are eye-catching…

Agent Danny on the case…. https://t.co/PjMaCCM54i — Danny G. (@D_xGomez) June 29, 2021

Tell your boy to join the Tricky Reds https://t.co/6CgvuWAFjQ — Chris (@ChrisHPE) June 29, 2021

This. 22. Anyone remember being among the best in the world at something at 22? We often forget how young professional footballers are. Besides, top players in their prime have missed crucial penalties – Baggio, Mijatović, Shevchenko, to name a few. Onwards & Upwards, @KMbappe 💪 https://t.co/wdxQZXT6w7 — Vesko Trajković (@VeskoTrajkovic) June 29, 2021

Sturridge knows all about the ups and downs in football. They’re all part of the journey 🔴💪 Now help us get him to Anfield @danielsturridge 😉😉😅 https://t.co/XUKVoZVecU — LiverpoolGoals (@Liverpoolgoals_) June 28, 2021

There's a reason Studge is still one of my favourite ever Footballers. Spot on https://t.co/AApC5StVyu — Intellectual Tortoise (@JohnnoKop18) June 29, 2021

This jus goes to show the world feeds off of the negative side of another's mishaps instead of putting things into perspective ,one bad game doesn't define his skill & class not to forget he still lift a world cup 🏆 at his tender age ,respect is still due & 💐 too https://t.co/ZlPL3U2h7U — 🔴Pill n Tha Matrix (@Redarific) June 29, 2021