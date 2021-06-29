Liverpool fans react to Sturridge’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe: ‘Agent Danny…’

Posted by
Liverpool fans react to Sturridge’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe: ‘Agent Danny…’

Liverpool fans on social media have been reacting to former Reds striker Daniel Sturridge defending France star Kylian Mbappe.

The young Frenchman had a night he’ll want to forget as Switzerland knocked the world champions out of Euro 2020 on pens.

MORE: Liverpool alert to Atletico Madrid midfielder’s summer transfer wish – report

Mbappe stepped up to take the tenth spot-kick when France needed to score, but his rather tame effort was stopped by Yann Sommer.

It’s a moment the Switzerland players and supporters will never forget – but it’s one the young PSG striker certainly will want to.

Taking to Twitter some time after the full-time whistle, former Liverpool forward Sturridge defended Mbappe after jokes were made at the 22-year-old’s expense.

Naturally, Reds supporters jumped all over it as the France superstar has been linked with a move to Anfield for a couple of years now.

The most recent credible report comes from Times journalist Duncan Castles, but this has since been disputed by Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

From inevitable shouts of “Agent Danny” and demands John W. Henry cracks out his chequebook for Mbappe, the responses to Sturridge’s tweet are eye-catching…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top