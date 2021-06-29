Portuguese media continue to link Liverpool with Brazilian playmaker

Portuguese media continue to link Liverpool with Brazilian playmaker

Something a little bizarre is happening right now regarding Liverpool, the Portuguese media and Porto midfielder Otavio…

The Reds are said to be very interested in signing the 26-year-old Brazilian this summer, but all reports on the rumour are local.

There’s barely a peep from any source outside of Portugal claiming Liverpool are in for Otavio – but four respected outlets based in the country are singing the same tune.

A BolaRecord and Correio da Manha have all recently ran stories that pretty much say the same thing, and now Jornal de Noticias have joined the party.

The latter-most claim Liverpool have submitted a bid of €23 million and Marko Grujic in a cash-plus-player deal to Porto, as the Reds don’t want to cough up the €40-60 million it’d take to sign Otavio, as per Sport Witness.

Several Portuguese outlets claim Liverpool are keen on Otavio

We at Empire of the Kop are completely unaware of any interest in the attacking midfielder and all other UK-based outlets are just regurgitating what’s being reported in Portugal.

Either way, the general consensus is the release clause in Otavio’s contract will jump by around €20 million once the month of June is over – in two days – so if we’ve not heard anything by then, it probably isn’t happening.

