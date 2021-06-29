Portuguese media continue to link Liverpool with Brazilian playmaker

Something a little bizarre is happening right now regarding Liverpool, the Portuguese media and Porto midfielder Otavio…

The Reds are said to be very interested in signing the 26-year-old Brazilian this summer, but all reports on the rumour are local.

MORE: (Image) Thiago jovially angered by LFC’s Instagram post involving Bayern

There’s barely a peep from any source outside of Portugal claiming Liverpool are in for Otavio – but four respected outlets based in the country are singing the same tune.

A Bola, Record and Correio da Manha have all recently ran stories that pretty much say the same thing, and now Jornal de Noticias have joined the party.

The latter-most claim Liverpool have submitted a bid of €23 million and Marko Grujic in a cash-plus-player deal to Porto, as the Reds don’t want to cough up the €40-60 million it’d take to sign Otavio, as per Sport Witness.

We at Empire of the Kop are completely unaware of any interest in the attacking midfielder and all other UK-based outlets are just regurgitating what’s being reported in Portugal.

Either way, the general consensus is the release clause in Otavio’s contract will jump by around €20 million once the month of June is over – in two days – so if we’ve not heard anything by then, it probably isn’t happening.