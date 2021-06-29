Premier League club prepare deal for player who’s desperate for Liverpool move – report

Leicester City are reportedly lining up a move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who notably left Liverpool in 2018 in a big-money transfer.

The Brazilian is believed to be keen on hitting the exit door at Camp Nou after a difficult few years in Catalonia.

MORE: Portuguese media continue to link Liverpool with Brazilian playmaker

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (as per the Leicester Mercury) claim Brendan Rodgers, who signed Coutinho for Liverpool in 2013, is keen on bringing the 29-year-old back to the Premier League.

The move would make a lot of sense for player and club alike, especially given the Reds have previously blocked the Brazilian’s potential path to Anfield.

Last summer, we at Empire of the Kop revealed Liverpool had turned down the chance to re-sign Coutinho upon the expiry of his loan deal with Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian is said to see a potential return to the Reds as a ‘dream’ scenario, as reported by SPORT, but his wish seems to be more of a fantasy than it is realistic.