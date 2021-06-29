Serie A side slap price-tag on Liverpool-linked forward – report

Sassuolo have named their price for Domenico Berardi, who is smashing it with Italy at Euro 2020 this summer and has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

That’s according to reputable Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), who claim the Serie A outfit have slapped a €40 million price-tag on their talisman.

The above report also links Milan, Lazio and Leicester City with moves for Berardi.

The Italy international, who has almost clocked in 300 appearances for Sassuolo since 2012, is continuously linked with moves to Serie A’s elite – but has remained loyal to the club where it all began for the 26-year-old.

Berardi, who is valued at £31.5 million by Transfermarkt, is said to have sparked interest from Liverpool previously, with the winger admitting he’d ‘choose’ to play for the Reds.

That being said, it remains to be seen just how real the potential interest in the Italian from within Anfield truly is.

With Mo Salah, Taki Minamino and Xherdan Sahqiri all on the books, Liverpool don’t exactly have an opening for a new right-winger – but Berardi is good enough to warrant a place in most starting XIs around.