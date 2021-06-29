(Video) Jurgen Klopp lookalike spotted partying with fans outside Wembley ahead of England v. Germany

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been spotted partying with fans outside Wembley in London! Well… sort of.

A doppelganger of the German, who we must admit really does look the part, has been recorded on the shoulders of some England fans in the capital.

The Three Lions are up against Klopp’s native Germany in the Euro 2020 round of 16 – but we’re not sure they’d have his support this time!

Nonetheless, in the funny video below you can see the lookalike hoisted up by a fan, signing along to the “it’s coming home” song…