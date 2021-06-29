Xherdan Shaqiri hits social media after Switzerland’s historic win over France at Euro 2020

Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has reacted to Switzerland’s incredible win over France at Euro 2020.

The winger was taken off in the latter stages of the second-half, when the Swiss were still looking to claw back the score-line from 3-1 down.

But what Shaq saw from the bench – he’ll never forget it. Switzerland struck in the 81st and 90th minute to level the playing field against the world champions.

Both sides, clearly knackered, held their own in extra time – but neither looked overly likely to score.

The penalty shoot-out was a fairly tame affair with nine of the ten players putting away their spot-kicks with ease.

Unfortunately, for France and their fans watching, Kylian Mbappe failed to covert his chance, with Yann Sommer getting a strong hand to the young striker’s effort.

Neutrals enjoyed a thrilling game – not the first of the day as Spain beat Croatia 5-3 in a dramatic fashion too! – but it was heartbreak for the PSG superstar.

Shaqiri took to Twitter some time after the full-time whistle to react to Switzerland’s win, which was the first time they’ve defeated France and made it to the quarter-finals at a major tournament.