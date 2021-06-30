Ex-Liverpool star says Reds should sign 17-goal attacker with potential to become ‘world-class’

Jose Enrique revealed on Instagram that he would “love” to see Alexander Isak at Liverpool.

Responding to a post from liverpoolgoals on the social media platform, the former Red predicted that the Swede, who has registered 17 league goals in La Liga this term, had the potential to become “world-class”.

The 21-year-old is another rising star whose performances on the international scene has earned links to the Merseysiders, with AS having previously reported the club’s interest, as Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought to be keen on bolstering their forward options this summer.

Standing at 6’3″, the Real Sociedad frontman would offer something a bit different to our current options up top.

Being a powerful presence with remarkable technique and ball control, the Sweden international is far from being a typical target man, bearing more similarities with the likes of Erling Haaland and fellow linked target Dusan Vlahovic.

With a release clause said to stand at €70m, however, it seems a signing that will be beyond our financial reach, particularly whilst Liverpool’s transfer budget remains something of a mystery.

