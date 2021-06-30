Ligue 1 outfit in talks to sign Liverpool-linked defensive prodigy compared to Raphael Varane

Liverpool-linked centre-half Loic Bade is reportedly “in discussions” with Rennes over a potential switch to the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Reds had been reportedly interested in the 21-year-old – who has been compared to Real Madrid man Raphael Varane – with fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal also said to have been keeping an eye.

“We are in discussions (with Bade). He is a target that was identified very early on,” the Rennes president told Pleine Lucarne (via HITC).

“He is a player we want to bring to Stade Rennais.

“Discussions between clubs can take a long time. I hope we get there. The player wants to come.”

With the club having since signed RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate, it seems somewhat unlikely that Jurgen Klopp’s men will invest in a further defensive addition, particularly given the need for reinforcements higher up the pitch.

Without knowing exactly how much Liverpool have to play with in terms of a summer transfer budget, it’s difficult to see us being able to afford an additional centre-half, especially with player sales said to be playing a part in further transfer activity.

£60m is the figure that has been thrown around as a potential target to be reached in outgoings, with it not being made expressly clear whether this will form the entirety of our remaining transfer kitty.

Assuming the worst-case scenario, we’d expect a new midfielder and forward to remain the priority for the recruitment team in the current window, which would undoubtedly occupy the entire amount raised in player sales (that is if the aforementioned target is reached).

