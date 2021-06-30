Liverpool handed major stumbling block in pursuit of Bundesliga attacker as club slaps on huge price tag – report

Liverpool may be forced to withdraw their interest in Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman with the Bundesliga outfit now valuing the Frenchman at £100m.

This comes from the Mirror, with the club reportedly gearing up for discussions following France’s surprise knockout in the European Championship, courtesy of Xherdan Shaqiri’s Switzerland.

The Reds are thought to be keeping an eye out for potential additions to the forward line, with the form of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane having attracted attention for the wrong reasons last term.

READ MORE: Liverpool target unlikely to make Anfield switch unless Reds submit eye-catching bid – Kicker

Assuming that we had £100m to spend on an attacker this summer, we at the Empire of the Kop imagine that the recruitment team would have set their sights a little higher than the 25-year-old.

With his contract set to expire in two years, Bayern are in a position to request a higher fee than the £40m plus previously touted, though the price tag quoted by the publication seems to be too excessive to be grounded in reality.

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more