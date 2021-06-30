Liverpool target unlikely to make Anfield switch unless Reds submit eye-catching bid – Kicker

Liverpool-linked Christoph Baumgartner is expected to reject a switch to the Premier League in favour of another season with Hoffenheim.

This comes from Kicker, with the German outlet claiming that the Bundesliga side could be tempted by a considerable bid from the Reds.

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed Anfield on a free, the side are thought to be considering a range of potential midfield replacements, with the Austrian’s Euros performances said to be attracting the attention of the Merseysiders.

Considering that the 21-year-old’s contract isn’t set to expire until the summer of 2025, Hoffenheim are certainly entitled to play hardball with one of their most promising talents.

Given the player’s age, however, we at the Empire of the Kop wouldn’t imagine the midfielder’s value exceeding far beyond the £30-40m range, which could very well prove tempting for the recruitment team.

Given that two of our starting midfield trio are in their 30s, looking after the long-term future of the midfield will likely be the top priority, particularly given that we’ve lost our arguably most reliable starter in Wijnaldum.

