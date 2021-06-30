Liverpool told minimum bid they’ll need to make to secure Coman signing – Falk

Liverpool have been told that they will need to supply €90m in order to prise Kingsley Coman away from Bayern Munich, as tweeted by journalist Christian Falk.

The Reds have reportedly been linked with the Frenchman in the summer window, with Jurgen Klopp said to be keen on adding to his forward ranks.

Message from Munich to Liverpool and United: Bayern want a transfer fee of minimum €90 Million for Kingsley Coman. Also the player thinks this is unrealistic for this Summer @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 30, 2021

It’s a significant jump in price from the £30m bid the Merseysiders supposedly presented to the Bundesliga champions, with the player’s family and agent apparently pushing for a move out of Germany.

READ MORE: (Photo) Gerrard leaves a message for Liverpool skipper Henderson after England victory

Should the report be accurate, we can’t see Liverpool’s interest in the 25-year-old holding out for long without Bayern being prepared to meet Michael Edwards and co. at some kind of middle ground.

Even so, with such a middle ground unlikely to drop lower than £50m, if that, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the link disappear in the near future, particularly given the France international’s own reported views on the likelihood of such a transfer occurring.

In terms of likely incomings up top, we at the EOTK would imagine the recruitment team to be keeping an eye out for a signing in the region of £30-40m, similar to that arranged for Diogo Jota last summer.

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more