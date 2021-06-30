New report reckons Liverpool could swoop for €40m playmaker today as key deadline looms

Porto are awaiting a bid from Liverpool for star man Otavio’s services, with the Liga Nos outfit reportedly expecting a potential offer from Jurgen Klopp’s men today.

This comes from A Bola (via Sport Witness), with the Portuguese outlet pointing out that the Brazilian’s release clause is set to rise to €60m after the end of June.

The Portuguese press has covered the Reds’ supposed interest with great fervour, though there remains a lack of confirmation regarding the Merseysiders’ interest closer to England.

READ MORE: Liverpool told minimum bid they’ll need to make to secure Coman signing – Falk

Without further reliable sources closer to home willing to support the claims coming out of Portugal, it’s difficult to see the playmaker being a likely transfer.

The player’s versatility is a trait that would clearly appeal to the recruitment team, though it’s unclear whether his lack of a goalscoring presence would still signal him out as an ideal front-three man.

Being able to file out in the centre of the park, it’s possible that Jurgen Klopp may be considering taking his midfield in a very different direction, though the 26-year-old seems too far out of left field a target to be genuine and one we’d advise taking with a pinch of salt.

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more