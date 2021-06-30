Ozan Kabak references ‘special song’ in emotional Liverpool farewell letter

Ozan Kabak penned an emotional letter of farewell to Liverpool supporters, the club and his fellow teammates, releasing a short clip on his Twitter page featuring the song fans “kindly gifted me”.

The Turkey international’s loan spell at Anfield is officially set to come to an end tomorrow on 1st July, with the defender having signed in the winter window.

“Dear Liverpool family,” the centre-back wrote.

“I would like to thank you for the compassion and support you have shown towards me since the day I arrived.

“I believe the experience I have gathered during my four-month stay here has been a very important one.

“I have learned a lot from my manager Jürgen Klopp and all my teammates and I was proud to be part of this special family.

“I will always remember my days here at Liverpool with great happiness and the special song which you have kindly gifted me. YNWA. Ozan.”

The Schalke man was brought in alongside Ben Davies from Preston North End to help address the Reds’ injury crisis in the backline, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez having been already ruled out for the season.

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool star says Reds should sign 17-goal attacker with potential to become ‘world-class’

Forced to adjust not only to a new league, teammates and tactics, but also in the middle of a season in a team utterly defined by disarray, the centre-half came to terms with his new role remarkably rapidly.

It’s somewhat misfortunate that Kabak hasn’t been kept on at the club, particularly given that his option-to-buy (£18m) seemed rather affordable.

We’re a little gutted to see the 21-year-old return to Germany but we certainly wish him nothing but the best for the future.

With the likes of Leicester City linked with taking advantage of Liverpool’s lack of interest, it’s possible we could yet see the Bundesliga star make a quick return to the English top-flight.

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more