(Photo) Gerrard leaves a message for Liverpool skipper Henderson after England victory

Steven Gerrard congratulated former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson on Instagram after the Reds’ skipper posted a picture celebrating England’s European Championship Last 16 win.

Gareth Southgate’s men secured a 2-0 victory against rivals Germany to book their passage through to the next round of the knockouts, with a clash against Ukraine on the horizon in the quarter-finals.

READ MORE: (Video) Ridiculous: ITV reporter reckons Jurgen Klopp was getting drunk outside Wembley on England fan’s shoulders – but he’s had an absolute stinker

Having handed down the armband to the former Sunderland star at the Anfield-based outfit, it’s nice to see the Rangers boss keeping track of the 31-year-old’s progress on the international stage.

Though we’re glad to see the midfielder get minutes here and there with England, as far as it shows the player will be ready for pre-season, we’re certainly hesitant to see Henderson be overused in the competition given his recent return from injury.

With Southgate appearing to favour Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips in the middle of the park, however, it seems likely that the No.14 will be limited to a bit-part role with the side.

You can catch Henderson’s Instagram post below:

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more