‘Sit back with the popcorn’ – Carragher reacts to Benitez’s appointment as Everton boss

Jamie Carragher has suggested that it will be interesting to observe how Rafa Benitez’s appointment as Everton manager will play out.

The ex-Liverpool coach, who famously led the Merseysiders to their fifth Champions League trophy in Instanbul, is reportedly set to take over the vacant hotseat at Goodison Park.

“It’s one of those ones where you have to just sit back with the popcorn and watch it all unfold,” the former Red told TalkSPORT (via The Boot Room).

It’s a move for the Spaniard that has surprised both the red and blue halves of Merseyside, not least of all due to the 61-year-old’s obvious connection to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

While it will be somewhat strange to see Benitez in the dugout at Goodison Park, the interest in returning to the city is more than understandable given that his family still remains there from his time coaching at Anfield.

Were Liverpool in more dire straits, it’s definitely a decision that would pack a greater punch, though one that many seem to be willing to move beyond on the basis of the club’s recent successes under Klopp.

