(Video) Jordan Henderson’s reaction to Kane’s England goal whilst waiting to come on unveiled in goosebump-inducing clip

Jordan Henderson’s qualities as a captain are well-known to Liverpool fans at this stage and have certainly become more apparent to the nation at wide following his efforts, for example, to help coordinate fundraising efforts for the NHS.

Whilst reduced to a bit-part role at the European Championship, however, the former Sunderland star has displayed his leadership credentials once more with his encouragement on the touchline in the buildup to England’s second.

A clip of the player urging on his teammates prior to Harry Kane’s effort against Joachim Low’s men has surfaced on the Twittersphere, with the 31-year-old racing toward the pitch following the Tottenham forward’s goal before returning to embrace Gareth Southgate.

With Henderson being keen to put an arm around the national side’s younger talents where needed, the midfielder continues to demonstrate why he’s such an important part of the dressing room both at Liverpool and on the international stage.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of UEFA:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 When you're waiting to come on but end up celebrating a goal!😁 @JHenderson living every moment 🙌#EURO2020 | @England pic.twitter.com/xgwtelabpD — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 30, 2021

